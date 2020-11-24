1/1
Jonah Carpenter
CARPENTER, Jonah

Jonah Carpenter, age 85, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away November 12, 2020. He was born to Bessie Smith

Carpenter and Jessie Carpenter in Clay County, Kentucky, on June 30, 1935. Jonah is preceded in death by his parents,

six siblings and his son,

Christopher. He is survived

by his wife, Cherri Worrell

Carpenter; daughter, Amy Struharik (Stephen); and grandson, Nathaniel Struharik. Jonah served in the Army as an

instructor at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He graduated from

Cumberland College and Eastern Kentucky University and was an educator for more than 40 years. He loved volunteering which included 30 years of service at the Cincinnati Ronald McDonald House. Watching University of Kentucky basketball and listening to gospel music were two favorite pastimes. One of his greatest joys was being called "Pop-Pop" by his grandson. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence. Memorial donations may be made to the Cincinnati Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue,

Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Published in Journal-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
