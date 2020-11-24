Mr. Carpenter was My 5th Grade Teacher at McKinley Elementary. I use to Always run into him thru out the years at the Towne Mall Sitting back over by Sears. The last time I seen him was at Kroger on Towne Blvd. As the Greeter. I made sure to always make it a Point to talk to him. Saddens me to hear of his passing. My Condolences to his Family.

Amanda Wells

Student