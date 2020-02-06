|
|
DAVIS, Jonathan R. Age 60 of Dayton, passed away January 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., FRIDAY, February 7, 2020 at POTTER'S HOUSE INT'L MINISTRIES, 2050 Germantown St., with Reverend Kenneth Moss, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020