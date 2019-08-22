Home

FLOWERS, Jonathan Patrick Age 78, passed away on August 9, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, after a long battle with sarcoidosis. Jonathan was born in Youngstown, OH on March 26, 1941. He was a property administrator for DCMA, and served in the US Army. Jonathan is survived by wife Carol of 50 years; daughter, Heather; son, Kevin; brother David (Carol) Flowers; & sister Margaret Ryan. Was preceded in death by his parents David & Hulda Flower. He enjoyed music & traveling. He was a member of the Lynda Cohen iddish Club, St. Andrews Society, DAV, & American Legion. Jonathan's family would like to thank for their wonderful & compassionate care of Jonathan. And ask that in lieu of flowers, to contribute to in Jonathan's name. Memorial services & burial will be Saturday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 am., at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
