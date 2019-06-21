Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
2060 Germantown St.
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6869
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
2060 Germantown St.
Dayton, OH 45417
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
W. E. Lusain Funeral Home
2060 Germantown St.
Dayton, OH 45417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan SHAVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan SHAVERS


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jonathan SHAVERS Obituary
SHAVERS, Jonathan Michael "JonJon" Age 23, of Dayton, born April 8, 1996, departed the world on Saturday, June 15, 2019. JonJon graduated from Beavercreek High School in 2014. Best remembered for his quick wit and comedic timing, his life is one that brought countless joy and laughter to all who encountered his passionate spirit. He is survived by his mother, Donna Yancey; father, Johnny Shavers; siblings: Ashley Yancey, Ty Yancey, Jordan Shavers, and other siblings; grandfather, RC Reece (Bertha); aunts: Deborah Adams and Diane Hunter (Charles); uncles: Torrence Adams, Joseph "Jabo" Winston, Jerry Bunch; close cousins: Trina Bunch, Jana Winston, Jackie Winston, Joseph Winston, Donavan Bunch; best friend: Darren Paschal; girlfriend, Grace Gulasa; and a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of his Life will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, June 22nd, with visitation at 10 AM in the chapel at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2060 Germantown Street. Donations will be accepted at W.E. Lusain Funeral Service towards his services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.