SHAVERS, Jonathan Michael "JonJon" Age 23, of Dayton, born April 8, 1996, departed the world on Saturday, June 15, 2019. JonJon graduated from Beavercreek High School in 2014. Best remembered for his quick wit and comedic timing, his life is one that brought countless joy and laughter to all who encountered his passionate spirit. He is survived by his mother, Donna Yancey; father, Johnny Shavers; siblings: Ashley Yancey, Ty Yancey, Jordan Shavers, and other siblings; grandfather, RC Reece (Bertha); aunts: Deborah Adams and Diane Hunter (Charles); uncles: Torrence Adams, Joseph "Jabo" Winston, Jerry Bunch; close cousins: Trina Bunch, Jana Winston, Jackie Winston, Joseph Winston, Donavan Bunch; best friend: Darren Paschal; girlfriend, Grace Gulasa; and a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of his Life will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, June 22nd, with visitation at 10 AM in the chapel at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2060 Germantown Street. Donations will be accepted at W.E. Lusain Funeral Service towards his services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 21, 2019