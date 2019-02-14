NELSON, Jonetta L. Age 95 of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was a longtime member of Englewood United Methodist Church. Jonetta worked for Wagner Insurance Agency for 18 years and before that at Rike's Department Store. Jonetta spent time volunteering for the Aullwood Audubon Center, was active with the Buckeye Square Dance Club, enjoyed playing cards with the Englewood Seniors and was involved with the Jacksonville-Trimble Alumni Association. She is survived by her children: Jerry (Sharon) Nelson of West Chester, Ohio, Nancy (John) Dudash of Blacklick, Ohio, 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years: Keith D. Nelson, son: David Nelson, parents: John Stanley and Edna (Primm) Ridge and sisters: Garnet Antle, Kathaleen Geary, Sara Evans, brothers: William, Jay, and Donald Ridge, Grover Rawlins. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, Ohio). Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Englewood United Methodist Church (107 N. Walnut Street, Englewood, Ohio) with Pastor Kim Armentrout officiating. Interment will follow the services at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Englewood United Methodist Church or . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary