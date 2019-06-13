TINSLEY, Jonte' Shea Age 18, was born August 30, 2000 to JeWan and Chandra Tinsley. He was educated in his hometown in Dayton, OH at Dayton Early College Academy (DECA). He completed his first year at Ohio Dominican University on a football scholarship. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was raised at Mt. Pisgah Church. Jonte' was a loving and devoted son, brother, nephew, grandson, and friend. He had a contagious smile with a big heart and had a passion for playing football. On Sunday, June 9, 2019, Jonte' Shea Tinsley transitioned from this life to be in the presence of the Lord. He was also preceded in death by grandfather, Lassiter Choice and grandmother, Janet Crew. He leaves to cherish precious memories and celebrate his life; his loving parents, JeWan and Chandra Tinsley; his loving siblings, Jejuan and Chauntyele Tinsley; his loving grandparents, Jonathan and Sheila Tinsley; a host of close friends, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended DECA and ODU family and numerous friends. Funeral services held at 11:00am on Saturday June 15,2019 at Mt. Pisgah Church;1 Diamond Ave. Family will receive friends at 9:00am. Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary