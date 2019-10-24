|
|
GAY, Jordan Christian Age 9 was born in Dayton, Ohio. He accepted Christ and was baptized at age seven. Jordan was the life of the show. He was an 'old soul' who loved to learn and particularly enjoyed talking to people. Survivors include his parents Dante A. Gay & Christina (Pickett) Gay; two siblings Breelyn A. & Cameron A. Gay; great - grandmother Beverly J. Hawkins; grandparents Mildred Gay, Beverly Pickett, Don Pickett; great-uncle Marion B. Ford III, great-aunts Kimberly Jenkins, Danita Gay; aunts Jaime Gay, Erica (Pickett) Lovelace; uncle David Thomas; cousins Brandon Gay, Brittany Gay, Terrance Gay, Yvonna Jenkins, Sean R. Ford, Logan C. Lovelace; a host of other relatives and special family friends including 'Aunt' Linda Crutch and Mattie White. Visitation 10 AM, services to follow at 11 AM, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Ave. Pastor Joseph Coleman, officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor his deeds and memory by contributing to: The Jordan Christian Gay Dayton Children's Asthma Fund at any branch of Wright-Patt Credit Union. All proceeds will go toward Dayton Children's Hospital for Asthma-related medical expenses for families in need. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019