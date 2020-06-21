Jordan HENSON
1997 - 2020
HENSON, Jordan T. Age 23, of Springfield, passed away suddenly on June 18, 2020. He was born in Springfield on January 7, 1997, the son of Keith and Debbie (Paul) Henson. Jordan was a 2016 graduate of the Ohio Virtual Academy, where he was class Valedictorian. He received his Associate's of Science Degree with Honors of Distinction from Clark State Community College in 2018. Jordan had a passion for the outdoors, enjoying all animals and especially fishing. He was the most kind-hearted, giving person anyone could ever meet and was always there for his family and did anything asked of him or anything he thought needed to be done. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Keith and Debbie; brothers, Jason, Jacob and Dalynn; sisters, Keilynn and Jamie; grandmother, Janice Henson; nieces and nephews, Christian, Caden, Nick, Zoe, Cheyenne, Nathan and Emily, along with many aunts, uncles and extended family members. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, William Paul and Homer Henson and grandmother, Connie Paul. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 10:30-11:30 am in the Apostolic Tabernacle, 2701 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, where a celebration of Jordan's life will begin at 11:30 with Pastor Aaron Cydrus officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 11:30 am. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Apostolic Tabernacle
JUN
23
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Apostolic Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
