BURTON (Bland), Jordana "Dana" Age 54 passed away unexpectedly Febuary 26th, 2020. Dana was born in Oak Ridge Tennessee on July 19th 1965. Dana was survived by her son Ryan Burton (Jennifer Burton & Geneva Johnson) her siblings Doug Bland and Leslie (Bland) Webb. She is now reunited with her mother Nancy Jo (Wykle) Bland and Father Doris William Bland. Dana enjoyed spending time with friends, the beach, swimming, traveling, her animals, board games, and going out to lunch with friends and family. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2020