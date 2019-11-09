Home

1964 - 2019
DEL RIO, Jorge Rene "George" Age 55, of Dayton. He was born on February 25, 1964 in Mexico City, Mexico and passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beatriz Hernandez and daughter, Dana Shafeek. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Kathy Del Rio, daughters, Ariel Del Rio Busch (Steven), Erica Hampton (Devin), Veronica Del Rio and Naya Del Rio; granddaughters, Aliyah Shafeek, Luna Hampton and Santana Busch and a host of family, friends, and colleagues. Officer Del Rio received seven written commendations, two letters of appreciation and one-unit citation during his 30-year career with the Dayton Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) taskforce. A public visitation will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the University of Dayton (UD) Arena, 41 Arena Park Drive, Dayton, OH. The funeral will be held at UD Arena on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
