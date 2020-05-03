|
BOOTH, Jorita J. Age 86 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Englewood Health & Rehab. She was born on August 20, 1933 in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late Olis & Vesta (Elliott) Wampler. Mrs. Booth was a Physical Therapist for the Maria-Joseph Nursing & Rehab Center. She was a member of the Meadowdale Baptist Church in Dayton, and also a member of the VFW Post # 892, Ladies Auxillary. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Bennett Booth in 1997, and by her 3 brothers Lee, Jack and Olis "O.P" Wampler. She is survived by her 3 loving children Lora Wright and husband Mark, Dorena Lewis, and Kenneth Booth, 3 grandchildren Michelle Arnold, Steven (Jen) Price, and Kelly (Nate) Morter, 3 great grandchildren Izzy, Nathan, Jr., and Ashley, 3 great great grandchildren Dylan , Elania, and Miles, and 1 great great grandson on the way, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Due to the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19 Private services will be held at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley in Mrs. Booth's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs.Jorita J. Booth, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020