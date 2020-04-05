|
|
BATTLE Sr., Joseph Thomas Of Dayton, passed on to heavenly rest on March 28, 2020; joining his Mother Nellie Virginia Stone; Stepfather George Edward Stone; his brother Willie Battle Jr.; sister Carolyn Elaine (Battle) Owings; brother Charles Leon Battle; brother-in-law William Grant Fountaine and his son Edward Louis Battle. He is survived by his loving wife Odis Lee (Fountaine) Battle and their son Joseph (Carla) Thomas Battle Jr.; his three grandchildren Joseph (Mercedes) Thomas Battle III, Michael (Tiffany) Edward Battle and Kimberly (Craig) DaShae (Battle) Rauwolf; his five great grandchildren, Damion, Khiaya and Jaxon Rauwolf, Isabella Battle and one on the way in August. He is also survived by his sister Sharon Virginia Battle; brother Michael Louis Stone; brothers and sister in law Otis Jr., Alfred Henry, Doris D. and Steven Louis Fountaine, and a host of other relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Memorial services will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020