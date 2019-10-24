|
BISHOP, Joseph W. Age 80 of Dayton passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born Nov 11, 1938 to the late John and Marie Bishop. Joe is survived by his two daughters Lisa Callahan (Darren) of Los Angeles, CA and Amy Bensman (Brian) of Mason, OH. Joe is also survived by grandchildren Liam and Charlotte Callahan, and Olivia and Mia Bensman, brother Bob Bishop (Peggy) of Dayton, OH. Joe graduated from Fairview HS and obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Miami University in 1962. Joe spent his entire career in sales and customer service. He loved his daughters, grandchildren, sports, reading and exercise, especially swimming. In 2004 he walked The Flying Pig 1/2 Marathon at 66 years old. Joe had a sarcastic sense of humor that most people loved. Joe's last gift was to donate his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to The Dayton Community Blood Center or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019