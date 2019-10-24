Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph BISHOP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph BISHOP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph BISHOP Obituary
BISHOP, Joseph W. Age 80 of Dayton passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born Nov 11, 1938 to the late John and Marie Bishop. Joe is survived by his two daughters Lisa Callahan (Darren) of Los Angeles, CA and Amy Bensman (Brian) of Mason, OH. Joe is also survived by grandchildren Liam and Charlotte Callahan, and Olivia and Mia Bensman, brother Bob Bishop (Peggy) of Dayton, OH. Joe graduated from Fairview HS and obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Miami University in 1962. Joe spent his entire career in sales and customer service. He loved his daughters, grandchildren, sports, reading and exercise, especially swimming. In 2004 he walked The Flying Pig 1/2 Marathon at 66 years old. Joe had a sarcastic sense of humor that most people loved. Joe's last gift was to donate his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to The Dayton Community Blood Center or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.