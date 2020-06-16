Joseph BRANDELIK

BRANDELIK, Joseph E. Age 76, of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lottie Brandelik. He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Randy) Murphy; his wife, Donna; daughters Laura (Jeff) Roemer, Suzan Brandelik, Diane (John) Buhrmaster; grandchildren Jenny (Hayden) Vincent, Sorcha (Jake) Bartlett, Pearce Brandelik, Savannah (Matt) Wilburn, and Jake Roemer; five great-grandchildren. Joseph graduated from Colonel White High School in 1962, Wright State University in 1970, and the University of Dayton in 1974. He was a senior electronics engineer at WPAFB and retired in 2004. Family to receive friends 5:00PM to 7:00PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; where service will be held 10:00AM, Friday, June 19, 2020. Burial will follow at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store