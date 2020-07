BROWN, Joseph Henry Age 90, of Beavercreek, passed away on July 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., at Grange Hall Rd., with Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 am until the time of services. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com