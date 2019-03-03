Home

BURNETT, Joseph F. 71, of Middletown, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on August 30, 1947 to parents John and Ruby (Cox) Burnett. Joe attended St. Paul United Church of Christ in Middletown. He enjoyed horseracing, especially figuring out the statistical analysis. Mr. Burnett is survived by his wife, Cindy (Griffith) Burnett; children, Rebecca (Bill) France, Jamie Burnett; step children, Jenny McConnehea, and Jerry Hughes; brother, Ken (Lois) Burnett and grandchildren, Sklyer McConnehea and Chase McConnehea. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at WILSON-SCHRAMM-SPAULDING FUNERAL HOME, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Reverend Sheresa Simpson-Rice officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. Interment will be at Springhill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to ASPCA. Please sign the guest book online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 3, 2019
