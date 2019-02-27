CHESTNUT, Joseph L. Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Cyprus Pointe Health Campus. Joe was born on July 9, 1927 in Hamtramck, Michigan. He graduated from Warren High School in Warren, Michigan. Joe served in the United States Army Air Forces and spent six months in 1946 as part of the U.S. occupation forces in Japan. After an Honorable Discharge, Joe attended the University of Michigan on the G.I. Bill and graduated with a degree in engineering in 1951. He met his future wife of 67 years, Esther, while she worked at the front desk of his dormitory at U of M. Joe moved his family to Dayton in 1958. Survived by sons David (Deborah) and Alex (Susan), grandchildren Nicholas (Shannon), Kristopher, Kimberly, Drew and Brendan, and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife Esther, parents Joseph Czesnakowicz and Natalie Kaminski, and son Andrew. During his lifetime, Joe was a technical writer and owner of Dayton Tech Art Company. He loved to travel and had visited much of the world with his wife, Esther. The family will receive friends Friday, March 1st from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Graveside services 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Park Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice in his memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary