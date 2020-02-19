Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
3023 N. Union Rd
Franklin, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
3023 N. Union Rd
Franklin, OH
CHILDERS, Joseph D. Age 79 of Miami Twp. passed away Saturday Feb.15, 2020. Joe was born in Hazard, KY to the late Carl and Ida Mae (Morris) Childers. Joe worked in Management of Grocery Stores most of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol Jean Childers in 2018, daughter Cindy Ownbey, 5 brothers, Carl, Philip, Paul, James and Elmer, 2 sisters, Nanny and Cleda Mae. Joe is survived by 2 children; Jeana Campbell and Joseph D. Childers, Jr., 5 grandchildren; Cynthia, David, Rachel, Cheyenne and Scotty, 3 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers; Jasper, Robert and Don Childers. Funeral services will be Friday Feb. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 N. Union Rd., Franklin, OH 45005 with Pastor Max Fernandez officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services (12 noon-1 p.m.). Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or your local Food Pantry. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020
