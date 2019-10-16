|
|
COLLINS, Joseph Lynn "Joe" Age 59 of Dayton, Ohio passed away at his residence on Friday, October 11, 2019. Joe was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio and was a graduate of John H. Patterson Co-Op High School. He enjoyed playing drums as a member of a popular local band named Sparkle, music, working on cars, and remodeling homes. Joe had a true admiration for his four daughters, wishing that they would always stick together and look out for one another. He dearly loved all his brothers, sisters, and family. Joe was a mail carrier for the United States Post Office and drove semi-trucks for many years. Joe was preceded in death by his birth mother, Ellen Collins, his father Roosevelt Kimble, and his sister Joycelyn "Bird" Collins. He leaves to cherish his four daughters, Diana "Nikki" Collins, Patricia "Trish" Tyndale, Danielle "Danie" Collins, and Brittany Kendrick, his son, Demarcus Dansby, his grandchildren, Lamont Hancock Jr., Maurice Bannister II, Quanterius Bailey Jr., Donovan Bailey, Kendall Bailey, Olivia Tyndale, and Chavis Kendrick Jr., his brothers and sisters, Forest White, April Goodson, Dawson Martin, and Robert Martin, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends. Joe, we know you are watching down on us from heaven. Play a beat for us on your new set of drums! The family will receive family, friends, and guests on Friday, October 18, 2019, for visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. held at Donald H. Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019