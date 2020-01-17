|
|
CREECH, Joseph Age 99 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday January 14, 2020. He was born August 19, 1920 in New Miami, Ohio the son of the late Joseph and Martha (nee Hatfield) Creech. Mr. Creech was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during World War II. He was a retiree of Champion Paper Company in Hamilton after over 30 years of service. Mr. Creech is survived by his wife Mary Creech; stepchildren Bill Steuer, Linda Williams, Greg (Peggy) Todd, Gail (Bill) Hardy, and Steven Todd; five grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his son John Creech and ten siblings. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday January 20, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Pastor William Steuer, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 17, 2020