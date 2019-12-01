|
CUSTER, Joseph Randell Age 61 of Clayton, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was graduate of Northmont High School. Randy had worked at Reichard Buick as a service manager, Moorman Pontiac as a mechanic, Smedley's Chevrolet and most recently was working as a computer consultant at Mobile Tech Incorporated. He is survived by his brothers: John (Jeannette Davis) Custer of Clayton, Jim (Pauline Richard) Custer of RI, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Mary (Stewart) Custer, and brother: Donald "Rick" Custer. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will be held privately at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019