Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph CUSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph CUSTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph CUSTER Obituary
CUSTER, Joseph Randell Age 61 of Clayton, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was graduate of Northmont High School. Randy had worked at Reichard Buick as a service manager, Moorman Pontiac as a mechanic, Smedley's Chevrolet and most recently was working as a computer consultant at Mobile Tech Incorporated. He is survived by his brothers: John (Jeannette Davis) Custer of Clayton, Jim (Pauline Richard) Custer of RI, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Mary (Stewart) Custer, and brother: Donald "Rick" Custer. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will be held privately at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -