DeANGELO, Joseph F. Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away at Mercy Hospital--Fairfield on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Joseph was born in New York, NY on December 30, 1944 to Dominick F. DeAngelo and Mary (Trapasso) DeAngelo. Joe's teaching career spanned 53 years, serving in the same school, in the same position for over half a century. He has been the Marketing Education teacher at Stephen T. Badin High School. He was the first marketing instructor placed in an Ohio parochial high school. He served as an ambassador for Ohio Marketing Education and his program has enjoyed incredible success. He attributes his success to the students he has taught at Badin, his family and most of all his strong faith. He has been very active in Marketing Education and DECA at all levels. His many awards include: Ohio DECA Honorary Life, Ohio Marketing Education Teacher of the Year, Ohio Vocational Education Association Distinguished Service Award, and four-time Vocational Pacesetter. He was three-term Ohio Marketing Educators President and eight-term Ohio DECA Executive Council Chairman. He has served on numerous boards: Little Sisters of the Poor, Christian Appalachian Project, Butler County Catholic Charities, Sacred Heart Parish Education Committee, St. Joseph Parish Representative to Badin and a current Glenmary Home Missionaries board member. At Badin he was Key Club advisor, on the charter committee to start National Honor Society, produced and directed the Hootenanny for 16 years and the Variety show for 15 years. He has taught generations of Badin students in General Science, Algebra I, Accounting, Typing, Computer Science and, of course, Marketing Education. Joe held undergraduate degrees from the State University of New York at Morrisville, Miami University and his graduate work at both Bowling Green State University and The Ohio State University. Joseph is survived by wife, Kathy; son, Joe; brother, Frank (Cindy) DeAngelo; sister, Elizabeth (Tom) Servello, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and "brother" Tim McCabe. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Dominick F. and Mary DeAngelo Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Badin High School Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Joseph DeAngelo Memorial fund in care of Kelli Kurtz, Badin High School and Glenmary Home Missionaries. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 27, 2019