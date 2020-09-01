JOSEPH EVANS

1/
EVANS, Joseph Andrew Joseph Andrew Evans, 81 of Vandalia, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Widow's Home, Dayton. He was born in Vandalia, on February 15, 1939, the son of Ernest H. & Caroline M. (Beeson) Evans. He was a veteran in the U.S. Army and served in Germany from 1961 to 1963. He retired from Chrysler Motors and was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Huber Heights, Sister Cities of Vandalia, The Knights of Columbus, American Legion VFW, Eagles and a life member of the AMVETS. He is survived by his son, Aaron Evans; daughter, Angela (Dean) Steele, sisters, May Jo (Doug) Smith and Margaret Smathers; and his significant other, Pauline Hopkins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Evans. His wishes were to be cremated. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

