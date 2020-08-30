FERRARO, Joseph Michael Age 86 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was a loving dad and papa. Joseph started out as a computer programer, he later owned Joey's Bar in Dayton and was a former partner with Allied Pest Control and Gem City Home Improvement. Joseph was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but his passion was working as a financial advisor. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Gary Hickman) Ferraro; granddaughter, Nicole Ferraro; nephews, Michael C. Ferraro, Joey Ferraro; niece, Cassandra Ferraro; relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice (Large) Ferraro; sons, Michael Joseph, Johnny Edward and Anthony Joseph Ferraro; parents, Joseph Edward and Antoinette (DelGrosso) Ferraro; brother, Michael J. Ferraro and sister, Delores "Dee" Gallon. A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
