FINDLER, Joseph Paul "Joe" Age 63, of Huber Heights, Ohio went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, 17 MAY 2020. He was born in New York to the late Joseph and Alice (Martis) Findler. He was also preceded in death by his younger brother Michael. Joe is survived and cherished in memory by his wife, Heidi, of 39 years of marriage; daughter Brandy, son Joseph IV; granddaughter Bella; two sisters and their husbands, Alex and Jim, Rosemarie and Bob; four nephews and niece, Ryan, Spencer, Danny and Sandra and his beloved pet Madonna. Joe served his country and retired from the United States Air Force in 1999 and was a graduate of Franklin University with a bachelor's degree in Information Technology. After his Air Force retirement, he continued to serve his country as a contractor at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Joe was a down to earth man of few words and instilled his values in his children of working hard to achieve your goals. Joe loved fishing, reading, watching old black and white movies, animals and cooking. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at-a-later-date due to COVID-19. To view the online Memorial or to share a memory of Joe or leave a message of condolence to his family, please visit: www.newcomerdayton.com. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Humane Society of Dayton for all the animals he loved so much.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020