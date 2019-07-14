Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6 Oakwood Ave
Dayton, OH 45409
(937) 293-4137
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Forsthoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Forsthoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Forsthoff Obituary
FORSTHOFF, Joseph R. Age 101, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Bob was born on May 24, 1918 in Celina, OH to the late Joseph and Cynthia Forsthoff. He grew up in Celina and attended Immaculate Conception Elementary and High School. He graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in civil engineering. While attending UD Bob was a proud member of the marching band, ROTC, and the rifle team, where he lettered all four years. He met the love of his life Mary Elizabeth Guenther in 1939, and they were married on August 13, 1941. Bob served his country in the Army Air Corps during WWII in Fairbanks Alaska, where he was promoted to Captain and made commander of the repair squadron. He was also in charge of the Search and Rescue of the NW quadrant of Alaska. Following his service Bob worked for the Burger Iron Co. as an engineering contract officer and estimator. He retired in 1981 after 36 years. Bob got his pilot's license in 1955 and was an avid flyer for many years. He was a huge UD Basketball fan and season ticket holder. Bob and Betty were some of the first members of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. When it was built they were the second couple to be married in the church. The most important days of his life were his wedding day, graduation from UD, the births of his three children, and his Honor Flight for being a WWII veteran. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary "Betty" Forsthoff, and his brother, Charles W. Forsthoff. He survived by daughters, Kay (Charles "Tad") Claypool, Trish (Mike) Hines, and Friday Forsthoff; four grandchildren, Matthew (Cami) Claypool, Aimee (Ed) Vorrasi, and Rebekah (Thijs VanSoest) Hines & Jessica (Matt) Kulka; four great-grandchildren, Vincent and Dominic Vorrasi, and Kaia and Bexley Kulka; four nieces and a nephew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, July 15, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends an hour prior starting at 11am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or Honor Flight Dayton, 200 Canary Court, Enon, 45323. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now