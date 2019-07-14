FORSTHOFF, Joseph R. Age 101, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Bob was born on May 24, 1918 in Celina, OH to the late Joseph and Cynthia Forsthoff. He grew up in Celina and attended Immaculate Conception Elementary and High School. He graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in civil engineering. While attending UD Bob was a proud member of the marching band, ROTC, and the rifle team, where he lettered all four years. He met the love of his life Mary Elizabeth Guenther in 1939, and they were married on August 13, 1941. Bob served his country in the Army Air Corps during WWII in Fairbanks Alaska, where he was promoted to Captain and made commander of the repair squadron. He was also in charge of the Search and Rescue of the NW quadrant of Alaska. Following his service Bob worked for the Burger Iron Co. as an engineering contract officer and estimator. He retired in 1981 after 36 years. Bob got his pilot's license in 1955 and was an avid flyer for many years. He was a huge UD Basketball fan and season ticket holder. Bob and Betty were some of the first members of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. When it was built they were the second couple to be married in the church. The most important days of his life were his wedding day, graduation from UD, the births of his three children, and his Honor Flight for being a WWII veteran. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary "Betty" Forsthoff, and his brother, Charles W. Forsthoff. He survived by daughters, Kay (Charles "Tad") Claypool, Trish (Mike) Hines, and Friday Forsthoff; four grandchildren, Matthew (Cami) Claypool, Aimee (Ed) Vorrasi, and Rebekah (Thijs VanSoest) Hines & Jessica (Matt) Kulka; four great-grandchildren, Vincent and Dominic Vorrasi, and Kaia and Bexley Kulka; four nieces and a nephew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, July 15, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends an hour prior starting at 11am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or Honor Flight Dayton, 200 Canary Court, Enon, 45323. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019