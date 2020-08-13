1/
JOSEPH FOUTZ
1933 - 2020
FOUTZ, Joseph Sanford Joseph Sanford Foutz, died peacefully on August 10, 2020. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, August 13, 1933, he was the eldest child of Charles and Louise Foutz, older brother of Fritz Foutz (deceased) and Anne Foutz Lodge. He is survived by his sister and nine nieces and nephews. He is also fondly remembered by his Friendship Village community and long-time caregiver, Jessica Fickert. Joe taught school in several districts in Southwest Ohio before retiring. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Foutz will be cremated with no service. Memorial contributions can be sent to Boundless Behavioral Heath Services https://iamboundless.org/

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
