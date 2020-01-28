|
GIBSON, Joseph A. Age 92 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Joseph was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 20, 1927 to Walter Gibson and Anne Hoeper Gibson. Joe was an US Army Veteran who served in WWII. He retired after 26 years of service with General Electric. Joe was an active member of the American Legion Post 138, the Mason's and enjoyed being a Shriner in the Antique Caravan. Joe is survived by his children, Barbara (Terry) Fay and Keith (Debby) Gibson; step-children, Bob (Rosetta) Popp and Greg (Charlotte) Popp, Candie (Bob) Whitaker, Lora Lee Day and Sheryl Cavalieri; sister, Marge Scherpenberg; grandchildren, Michelle (Joe) Meyer, Nicole (Adam) Witten, Samantha Newman,Taylor Fay, Madelyn (Shaun) Spurlock, Allison Conner) Draper and Lilly Gibson; great grandchildren, Ruby Meyer, Eli and Mason Witten; daughter-in-law, Cindy Day. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; step-daughter, Karen Gellenbeck; wife, Edith Gibson; sister, Evelyn Henderson; step-son, Steve Day. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 28, 2020