HANSBERRY, Joseph Michael In Memory of "Mike" Dec. 1, 1948 April 9, 2020 Mike passed away on April 9, 2020 at his home in Washington Township. He was born on December 1, 1948 in Montclair, New Jersey to Joseph and Ann Hansberry. Mike graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1966. He then was a Seminarian at Seton Hall University for a year. He served in the Merchant Marines, on the S.S. United States, prior to moving to Ohio to attend the University of Dayton. He graduated on April 23, 1972. Mike's professional life began at Dayton Children's Psychiatric Hospital. He then went to Good Samaritan Hospital where he spent the remainder of his career. He worked at Youth Resources, the Mental Health Inpatient Unit and then began working as a Case Manager. His most recent position was working, on the street, with the homeless population. Mike felt a real calling to help the homeless. Mike had a passion for books and reading which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. Over the years he was known for his "Happy Pappy" weekend with his grandchildren. He made up a song they would sing on their way to the pool. Mike had a love of music from Rock n Roll to Opera. He wrote a song "Me and My Dad" for his daughter, Caitlin. He enjoyed traveling, provided it involved an airplane, the ocean and a beach. I think if Mike would say anything about his life it would be "I've lived a life that's full, I traveled each and every highway. But more, much more than this, I did it my way." Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ann Hansberry. He is survived by his wife, of 28 years, Audrey Berlin; daughter, Caitlin McCray; step-daughter, Bridget Lewis and her husband Jason and step-son Jeremy Berlin and his wife Allison. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Olivia and Julian McCray, Ella Manning, Jordon and Anna Lewis, and Rhys, Sophie and Gabriel Berlin. I would like to express my thanks for all the prayers for Mike and our family and to for their wonderful care. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020