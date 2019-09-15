Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Joseph Hart


1968 - 2019
Joseph Hart Obituary
HART, Joseph Andrew "Andy" Age 51, of Huntsville, OH, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born August 19, 1968 the son of John and Dorothy (Ferryman) Hart. Andy was a 1986 graduate of Kenton Ridge High School and had currently been working at HTM in Lakeview, OH. In his younger years he enjoyed baseball and then later it became golf, which were both sports he excelled at. Andy was a loving and dedicated husband and father to his wife Barbie, his children, Kathleen "Katie", Madison and Blake and his step-daughter, Samantha Ellett. He will be sadly missed by his mother, Dorothy Hart; his sister, Heather, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Hart. Arrangements are being handled by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home, Springfield, OH.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
