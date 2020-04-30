Home

Joseph HENLEY Jr.

HENLEY Jr., Joseph Harrison Passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26th. He was born in Alabama and grew up in Detroit before moving to Franklin to raise a family. He retired from AK Steel after 30 years of employment. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Ann (Oldham). He is survived by son Joseph H Henley III, daughter-in-law Brenee Henley, son Sean M Henley, sister Cynthia M Windham and grandkids Haylee, Mason, Desiree and Treson. He leaves behind lifelong friend Wilda Biggs, friend Peggy Andrews and his church family. He was a loving father, husband and Papaw who loved Michigan football and spending time with friends and family. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. Care entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020
