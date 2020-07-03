Joseph HIBBARD

HIBBARD, Joseph E. 86, passed away on June 30, 2020, at Hospice of Cincinnati
. He was born on June 12, 1934, in Splint, Kentucky, Harland County, to the late Oscar and Mae Hibbard (Parker). He married Joyce Van Hook on June 20, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio. Joe worked at General Motors retiring in 1995. Joe's enjoyment for golf was only surpassed by his love and dedication to his family, friends and the Lord. Joe was a proud member of the United States Army, serving in Korea. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 66 years, Joyce; children, Lisa Parks (Dennis), Timothy Hibbard (Becky) and Sheila Ervin. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren that he loved and cherished. They brought a smile to his face each time they visited. He is also survived by his sister, Vivian Cheek. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mae Hibbard; brothers, Carl, Pat and Art Hibbard, and sisters, Ilene Ryan and Ettie Howard. A private service will be held for the family on July 3, 2020, at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to your local Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice of Cincinnati
