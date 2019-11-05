Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph INFANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph INFANTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph INFANTE Obituary
INFANTE, Joseph Paul 63, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in his home. He was born in Springfield on July 12, 1956 the son of Guy and Rosemary (Rankin) Infante. He was the owner and operator of Rapid Rooter for many years. He loved his dogs, cooking, home restoration, playing Softball and was a sports enthusiast. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his wife, Edith Ann (Hoyt); four siblings, Steve Infante, Joy (John) Rogers, Lynn Infante and Amy Infante; brother-in-law, Pete (Ruth) Hoyt; many nieces and nephews and special friends, David Mader, Marti Adams, Myles McCann and David Storer. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -