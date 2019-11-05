|
INFANTE, Joseph Paul 63, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in his home. He was born in Springfield on July 12, 1956 the son of Guy and Rosemary (Rankin) Infante. He was the owner and operator of Rapid Rooter for many years. He loved his dogs, cooking, home restoration, playing Softball and was a sports enthusiast. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his wife, Edith Ann (Hoyt); four siblings, Steve Infante, Joy (John) Rogers, Lynn Infante and Amy Infante; brother-in-law, Pete (Ruth) Hoyt; many nieces and nephews and special friends, David Mader, Marti Adams, Myles McCann and David Storer. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 5, 2019