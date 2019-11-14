|
|
INGLE, Joseph W. 83, of Springfield, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Masonic Home. Joe was born February 10, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio to John W. and Thelma G. (Welker) Ingle. He was a graduate of Enon High School and Wittenberg College. He was the Director of Operations at Steel Products and Champion Company for many years. He was also a member of Enon United Methodist Church, the Elks, and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty (Brunk); two children, Joseph (Jeannean) Ingle and Jeffrey (Teresa) Ingle; two grandchildren, Matthew and Sarabeth; and a niece, Joyce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan; and a brother, Jack. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 14, 2019