ISAACS III, Joseph W. Born September 13, 1991 in Middletown, Ohio to Joseph II and Debra Isaacs. Passed away May 13, 2019 age 27. He leaves to cherish his two sons: Matthew S. and Joseph L. Issacs, parents Joseph II and Debra Isaacs, two brothers Nathan S. and Brandon L. Isaacs, one sister Brittany Fuhr-Storms (Brandon), and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, from 11am until time of service 12p.m. at Faith Fellowship, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio, Bishop David Green, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on May 23, 2019