Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph Jacaruso Obituary
JACARUSO, Joseph E. "Joey" Age 38 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born October 14, 1981 in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his aunt, Sandra Reed-Downs. Joseph is survived by his son, Dominick Jacaruso; mother, Pamela Voelkl; grandparents, James and Cora Reed Sr.; uncles, James (Karen) Reed Jr., Daniel Downs Sr.; cousins, Alex Reed, Danny Downs Jr., Jenna Reed and Marcy Reed; friend and mother of his son, Ashley Morgan; girlfriend, Mallory McCreary; his "Ray's Boom Boom Room" family; as well as numerous extended family members and many friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Celebration of Joey's Life will begin at 7:00 pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
