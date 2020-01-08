|
KELEMEN, Joseph A. Age 87 of Dayton, passed away January 4, 2020. He was born in Dayton on August 23, 1932 to the late Joseph and Rose (Printz) Kelemen. He is survived by his loving and loyal wife, Betty (Borbas) Kelemen and they were married on April 21, 1956; daughters, Susan Super, Kathy Roeckner and Julie (Bob) Papi; son, Joseph E. Kelemen; 8 grandchildren, Brooke, Zachary, Dillon, Kyle, Jordan, Natalie, Bethany and Vincent; 4 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Lennon, Dexter and Ryan; sister, Regina Brown and many friends including "The Chaminade Gang". Joe graduated from Chaminade High School and then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during Korea on an LST transporting refugees and prisoners. He worked and retired at Standard Register after over 30 years of service. After retirement, Joe worked at Community Golf Course where he had an especially rare hole-in-one with a 2-iron on the 191 yard, 11th hole on the outside course. His final score for 9 holes, was a 37! Joe loved his family in a huge way. He was a caring brother, husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, making birdhouses and wood crafting. You could find him outside riding his lawn mower before the "Honey-Do" list. Joe loved taking his grandkids to Normandy Park for walks in the woods and hunting crawdads in the creek. A favorite family activity was having a Hungarian bacon roast party in the backyard. Joe was true to his friends and proud of it. He was the best! A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Leonard Church, 8100 Clyo Rd. Centerville, OH 45458 with Fr. Jerry Haemmerle, celebrant. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , in Joe's memory. To share a memory of Joe, or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020