KELLISON, Joseph E. 76, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Joe was born on January 24, 1943, the son of the late John M. and Charlotte L. (Henesy) Kellison. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Kellison in 1994; son-in-law, Steven Rafferty; aunt, Bliss Henesy; and uncle, Karl Kellison. He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Rafferty (Keith) and Stephanie Kellison; grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Kellison, Lacey Lannom, Angelique (Kellison) Taylor and Krystal Kellison; great-grandchildren, Neveah and Patricia Kellison, Joulin Tackett, Donavon Fahl-Kellison, ReShaun Kellison, Harold Taylor, Michael and Mikah Hill; sister, Diana (Larry) Davis; and aunt, Rosemarie Kellison. Joe retired from International Harvester. He loved to bowl, play video games and enjoyed painting ceramics with his late wife. He was a giving man who always put others needs first. His grandchildren meant the world to him and whether it was making knick-knacks or building trains with them, the moments they spent together created memories that will forever be cherished. Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10a.m.-12p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with service beginning at 12p.m. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
