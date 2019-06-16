|
|
KISTNER, Joseph B. "Barney" Age 91, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Dayton, he had lived in North Canton since 1968 and was a retired salesman. "Barney" was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton), St. Paul's Men's Club, North Canton YMCA and a World War II Marine Corps veteran. He enjoyed fishing, golf, sports, playing cards, socializing and especially telling jokes. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A Kistner, sisters, Thelma Cowik and Gertrude "Ruby" Tankersley and brothers, John "Bud", Benjamin "Pinky" and Robert "Bob" Kistner. Survived by his sons, John J. (Claudette) Kistner of Taunton, Massachusetts and Joseph R. Kistner of Sun Lakes, Arizona, grandchildren, Benjamin, Kelsey and Aimee Kistner and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Marian Babjak as celebrant. Private burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethany Nurse Education Scholarship Program c/o Bethany Nursing Home. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com (Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019