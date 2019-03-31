KNOTH, Jr., Joseph Age 80, of Riverside, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 24, 1938, to Joseph and Nellie Knoth, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Roger, sisters, Donna Roberts, Jeanette Knoth, Arlene McConnell and a brother, Bob Knoth. Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Delores (Bartlett) Knoth; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Patrick Ernst, of Beavercreek; son, Dan Knoth, of Dayton; brother, Norman Knoth, of Beavercreek; sister-in-law, Flo Knoth, of Tipp City and two precious granddaughters, Maria and Elizabeth Ernst. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. Joe was a graduate of Chaminade High School, Class of 1956. He was a dedicated worker as an offset Pressman at Standard Register Company for 41 years and then worked at Sinclair Community College part time as a courier for 17 years. Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963. Joe has been an active member of St. Helen Parish for over 50 years. He love Notre Dame and U.D. Football, U.D. Men's and Women's Basketball, the Bengals, Reds and Dragons and loved going to his trailer at Lake St. Mary's. The family wishes to thank the staff at Kettering Medical Center and Soin Medical Center for their loving care. Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church with Father Satish Joseph as the celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019. If desired, contributions may be made to the St. Helen School Tuition Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary