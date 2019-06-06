LESHER, Joseph Charles "Joe" Age 78 of Tipp City passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Dayton on April 18, 1941 the son of Herbert & Betty (Allen) Lesher. He started working for his family's business, Gem City Elevator in Dayton at the age of 14 and continued until his retirement as the owner and operator of the business in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Emilie Lesher; children Stacy (David) White of Florida, Courtney (Robert) Werts of Columbus, Roger Lesher; grandchildren Ansley and Aidan White and Peyton, Jacob and Reagan Werts and a nephew John Lesher. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Thomas Lesher. A private celebration of Joe's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary