LOKAI, Joseph V. Age 78 of Huber Heights, passed away September 12, 2019. He was born August 26, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Clement and Kazmira "Eleanor" Lokai. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Marquetta Lokai; brother, Clement Lokai; and sister, Virginia Woerner. Joe is survived by his daughters: Deanna Croucher (Benjamin) and Traci Gracia (Fernando); grandchildren: Marissa, Gabriella and Noah Gracia & Joseph Croucher; brothers: John Lokai (Pat) and Paul Lokai (Kathy); sister, Mary Combs (Dan); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from Fryman & Kuck General Contractors after more than 25 years of service. Joe was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and the Huber Heights Senior Center. More than anything Joe loved being Papaw to his grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Father Tony Cutcher, Celebrant. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Joe's memory to . To share a memory of Joe or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019