Age 93 of Saginaw, Michigan, formerly of the Englewood and Springboro, Ohio areas, passed away on Tuesday,November 10, 2020. Joe had an amazing strength of spirit and zest for life; he brought joy to many over the years with his humor and smile. He retired from the General Motors - Inland Division where he worked as a Quality Control Supervisor. He was a Charter Member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood, and a longtimemember of Precious Blood Catholic Church, and St. MaryCatholic Church. He was a proud Alumni of Kansas StateUniversity and an avid athletics fan. Joe was a veteran of World War II, having proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years: Helen C. (Marion) Luksic, and five children who adored him: Michael Luksic of Kettering, OH, John Luksic of Saginaw, MI, Robert Luksic ofIndianapolis, IN, Jacqueline (Keith) Luksic-Howell of St. John, IN, and James Luksic of Bullhead City, AZ; Grandchildren: Nina Lowe, Nora Luksic, Taylor Luksic, Joe Luksic, Josh Luksic, Connor Luksic, Seneca Howell and Troy Howell; Great-Grandchildren: Aivree Lowe, Nash Lowe, Landon Ahlers, and Jade Ahlers; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Michael A. & Mary (Busija) Luksic, sisters: Loretta Mickey and Dolores Blackman, brothers: Bernie, Carl and Michael Luksic.A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. Online condolences and memories of Joe would be welcome by the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com