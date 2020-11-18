1/1
Joseph LUKSIC
LUKSIC, Joseph Matthew "Joe"

Age 93 of Saginaw, Michigan, formerly of the Englewood and Springboro, Ohio areas, passed away on Tuesday,

November 10, 2020. Joe had an amazing strength of spirit and zest for life; he brought joy to many over the years with his humor and smile. He retired from the General Motors - Inland Division where he worked as a Quality Control Supervisor. He was a Charter Member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood, and a longtime

member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, and St. Mary

Catholic Church. He was a proud Alumni of Kansas State

University and an avid athletics fan. Joe was a veteran of World War II, having proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years: Helen C. (Marion) Luksic, and five children who adored him: Michael Luksic of Kettering, OH, John Luksic of Saginaw, MI, Robert Luksic of

Indianapolis, IN, Jacqueline (Keith) Luksic-Howell of St. John, IN, and James Luksic of Bullhead City, AZ; Grandchildren: Nina Lowe, Nora Luksic, Taylor Luksic, Joe Luksic, Josh Luksic, Connor Luksic, Seneca Howell and Troy Howell; Great-Grandchildren: Aivree Lowe, Nash Lowe, Landon Ahlers, and Jade Ahlers; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Michael A. & Mary (Busija) Luksic, sisters: Loretta Mickey and Dolores Blackman, brothers: Bernie, Carl and Michael Luksic.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. Online condolences and memories of Joe would be welcome by the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
