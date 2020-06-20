Joseph LYONS
1935 - 2020
LYONS, Joseph On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Joseph Franklin Lyons, loving husband, father of three children, and grandfather of six, passed away at age 84. Joe was born on November 29, 1935, in San Diego, to Jesse and Julia Lyons. He is an Air Force veteran, having served twenty years and an additional twenty years as a civilian at Wright-Patterson AFB. During his tour in England, he met the love of his life, Diana Betty Jarvis, and celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. Joe had a passion for watching NASCAR racing and New Orleans Saints NFL games. He was known for his quiet but compassionate spirit, always having your back and helping out anyone in need. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Jesse, his mother, Julia, and his brother, Don. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, David (Anne-Marie), Robert (Victoria), and Sondra; his grandchildren, Jesse, Ashley, Alanah, Kayla, Kurt, and Vincent; his brother, Tim and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation for close family only will be held at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood, OH), Sunday, June 21, 2020, 1:00 to 2:00 pm with a service to follow. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
