Joseph MASSEY

MASSEY, Joseph G. 75, of Port Charlotte, Florida, gained his wings on June 7, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, FL. A committal with Military Honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard will follow to Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://donate3.cancer.org. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 20, 2020.