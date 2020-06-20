Joseph MASSEY
MASSEY, Joseph G. 75, of Port Charlotte, Florida, gained his wings on June 7, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, FL. A committal with Military Honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard will follow to Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://donate3.cancer.org. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Chapel.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 20, 2020.
