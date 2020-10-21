1/
Joseph MASTBAUM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASTBAUM, Joseph H.

Joseph H. Mastbaum, age 91, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton. Joe is

finally at peace after many years of a long fought battle of

illnesses. He was born to the late Herman and Dorothy

(Thurman) Mastbaum on September 24, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Linton and siblings, Robert, William and Vincent Mastbaum, Evelyn Steiner, Dorothy Smith and Mary McCarthy.

Joe is survived by loving wife of 71 years, Patricia; son, John (Libby) Mastbaum; grandchildren, Melissa (Joseph) Newlin, Tracy (Glen) Bowser, Sarah (Ryan) Donaldson, Holly Fissel; great-grandchildren, Johnathan (Jade), Dylan, Joshua and

Deven Bowser, Reagan and Preston Newlin, Reece and

Addison Donaldson, Isaac and Anna Fissel; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Joe loved spending time at his second home at Indian Lake. He retired from DESC. After retirement, Joe, his wife and son were involved in real estate investments where they ran Third Bell Properties. Joe was a part of the Kettering Sister City Community.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 3:00-4:00 PM at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road., where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To share a memory of Joe or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
937-865-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - Centerville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved