McKAMEY, Jr., Joseph Raymond "Joe" Age 74 of Tipp City went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019. Born to the late Joseph and Ruth McKamey, he grew up in Dayton and Centerville, began working a paper route at the age of nine and at sixteen became an employee of the local grocery. After graduation, Joe started his 35 year career at Ohio Bell/AT&T where he worked in nearly every area of phone service, finishing his last twelve years in the pay phone department. After retiring in 1994, he started Joe's Home Improvement first as a handyman business, eventually specializing in the installation of exterior and interior doors for the next 20 years. He humorously referred to himself as the door man. Joe took great pride in his work and always felt blessed to do work he loved. Joe was a car and motorcycle enthusiast. He rode for over 50 years and served as president of the Sons of God Motorcycle Club. Joe was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Jim Moody, Roger Fogle and Rick Finnell and sister-in-law Cindy Sampley. He is survived by his beloved wife Connie, sons Joseph III (Angela) and David (Amy), grandchildren Joshua, Charles, Teagan and Lachlan, sisters Joyce Moody and Gerry Fogle, sisters-in-law Carol Finnell and Cheryl Neff (Paul), brother-in-law Buddy Sampley (Roxanne), and many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. A memorial service to celebrate Joe's life is planned for Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at true Life Community Church in Troy, Ohio. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to true Life Community to help local missions they support.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019